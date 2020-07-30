Radakovich on the Clemson-South Carolina game being canceled

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released a statement following Thursday’s announcement from the SEC that the conference will play 10-conference-only games.

This news comes a day after the ACC announced league teams will play a 10+1 schedule, which included a non-conference game that can be played in its home state.

The SEC’s decision means there will be no Clemson vs. South Carolina football game for the first time since the 1909 season. Clemson and South Carolina have met on the gridiron for 111 straight seasons.

“Clemson aggressively lobbied the ACC to include an additional non-conference game for the primary purpose of maintaining our long-standing rivalry game with South Carolina,” Radakovich said in a statement. “We’re disappointed to hear of the scheduling decision announced by the SEC, as we know the importance of The Palmetto Bowl to the State of South Carolina. We will work to fill the opening on our schedule immediately.”

Clemson leads the all-time series 71-42-4 and has won the last six games in the series. The Clemson-Carolina rivalry is one of the oldest series in college football. The two Palmetto State teams have met 117 times.

