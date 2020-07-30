There might be a much-needed pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for Clemson, ACC

Though many Clemson and other ACC football fans are not particularly happy with the news that Notre Dame will play as a member of the conference this year, they might be happy to hear what the Irish will bring to the table in 2020.

The ACC announced Wednesday it will play a 10-game conference schedule, plus a non-conference game this football season that includes the Irish, who will also be eligible to compete for a league championship. The season is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 7-12.

There will be one division and each team will get two open dates during the 13-week season. The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage.

All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home-game broadcasts by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions.

This is good news for Clemson, Notre Dame and the rest of the ACC. This will be much needed revenue considering what has already happened economically for all schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Notre Dame brought in $15 million dollars by itself from NBC, which broadcast Notre Dame’s seven home games each year. The league paid the Irish $6.8 million in 2018-’19, according to a report by the Richmond Times on July 12.

According to the Richmond Times report, the ACC brought in $455.4 million in 2018-’19, a 2-percent decline in revenue from the previous year. However, the dip was due to the Orange Bowl being a part of the College Football Playoff in 2018.

On the years the Orange Bowl host the CFP, the ACC does not receive its Orange Bowl payout of $25 million. The ACC will receive that money this year.

This coming season, all 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process. Should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game it would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team.

In 2018-’19, Clemson received $34 million from the ACC. The Tigers are expecting around $30 million from the 2019-’20 sports season. ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in the spring, the league should be able to pay its member institutions about 98 percent of the revenue they are owed despite the cancelation of the ACC Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Basketball Tournaments and all the spring sports championships.

The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the near future.

