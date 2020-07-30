Watch: TCI's 1-on-1 interview with mother of Payton Page

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday during a ceremony at a local training facility, choosing the Tigers over North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider was in attendance for Page’s ceremony and caught up with his mother, Felicia, following her son’s announcement for the Tigers.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Felicia on TCITV:

