Here is the latest on Clemson's possible 11th opponent

Latest
Clemson releases employee COVID-19 test results
Clemson University, in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), conducted more than 2,300 COVID-19 tests between July 20-22 and July 27-28 on employees expected to report to (…)
Clemson signs 4-star prospect from Sunshine State
Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Lynn Kidd (Gainesville, Fla./IMG Academy) on Friday. Kidd signed a national letter of intent to play for the Tigers and is reclassifying (…)
Clemson offer ‘would mean a little bit more’ for big-time Tennessee tackle
Fisher Anderson is a standout offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022 from Franklin, Tenn. The consensus four-star recruit holds more than two dozen major scholarship offers as a rising junior. The (…)
Swofford disappointed SEC canceled Clemson-South Carolina game
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is disappointed the SEC made an announcement that has canceled traditional rivalry games between the two conferences this year. Swofford said his (…)
Watch: Payton Page's father speaks glowingly about Clemson
Clemson landed a commitment from one of the country’s top defensive tackle prospects on Tuesday when Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley’s Payton Page chose the Tigers over North Carolina and Tennessee during a (…)
SC Legislator wants to try and save Clemson-South Carolina game
Through the years, the Clemson-South Carolina football rivalry has survived a lot of things. It survived the Spanish Flu, two World Wars and the assassination of a United States President. But through it (…)
Radakovich on the Clemson-South Carolina game being canceled
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released a statement following Thursday’s announcement from the SEC that the conference will play 10-conference-only games. This news comes a day after the (…)
SEC will prevent Clemson-South Carolina game in 2020
It appears the coronavirus just ended the second longest interrupted series in college football. A day after the ACC announced league teams will play a 10+1 schedule, which included a non-conference game that (…)
Lawrence listed on quarterback award watch list
The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 30 players on the watch list for the Manning Award. In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has (…)