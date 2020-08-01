5-star, No. 1 RB talks Clemson, recruiting

Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson is a five-star recruit ranked as the nation’s No. 1 player at his position and the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Clemson Insider recently checked in with Henderson about his recruitment, how the process is going for him and much more.

“Everything’s been good,” he said of recruiting. “Talking to the coaches, keep building relationships up with them.”

Henderson (6-1, 185) named the group of schools he has been communicating most frequently with.

“Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Clemson and LSU,” he said. “I’ve been talking to them a lot.”

Henderson holds offers from all of those schools with the exception of Clemson, but he has been in contact with running backs coach Tony Elliott and area recruiter Lemanski Hall, and expects the Tigers to pull the trigger an offer before too long based on what he has heard from Elliott.

“He said he likes my style of play,” Henderson said. “He said an offer’s going to come soon, they just want to get to know me better, things like that.”

Henderson said it would “mean a lot” to him to add an offer from another one of the nation’s best programs.

“I would be very excited because it’s another top school offering me,” he said.

“It’s a really great program,” he added. “I see how they develop their players. Most of them that come out of there are successful, so I really like it.”

Along with the schools mentioned above, Henderson’s offer list includes the likes of Florida State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

Henderson says “it’s just too early in the process” for him to single out any favorites right now, and he is “just taking [his recruitment] slow right now.” He doesn’t know when he will make his commitment but cited some factors that will play a role in his eventual college decision.

“My relationship with the coaches, how the community is up there, how does it feel, does it feel at home, things like that,” he said.

Henderson was named to the MaxPreps 2020 preseason junior high school All-American football team following his sophomore season in 2019 when he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and racked up 46 total touchdowns.

How does Henderson describe himself as a running back?

“A speed running back,” he said. “I’m very shifty in the open field. I can break away easy.”

Henderson has only visited South Carolina and in-state schools Alabama and Auburn thus far. He told us he is looking to check out Clemson and return to schools such as Alabama and Auburn at some point following the conclusion of the NCAA dead period, which remains in place through at least the end of next month.

