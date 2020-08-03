Hard to argue against Tye Hill when it comes to No. 8

Through the years, Clemson Football has had countless All-Americans and All-Conference players to help it become one of college football’s best programs.

With that said, who wore their number the best? Clemson has retired just three numbers it is proud history. Steve Fuller’s No. 4, C.J. Spiller’s No. 28 and Banks McFadden’s No. 66. However, the Tigers have had many decorated players wear those numbers and more.

Who wore what number the best? We continue our series with who wore No. 8 the best at Clemson.

You can make a good argument for Justyn Ross being the best to wear the No. 8 at Clemson, even though the wide receiver still has the possibility of playing two more years at Clemson. Ross’ performance against Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is a good enough reason to give him the honor.

Also, let’s not forget about former defensive tackle Trevor Pryce. In 1996, he had one of the best single-seasons by a defensive tackle in Clemson history. He was a first-team All-ACC selection.

But it is hard to argue against Tye Hill being the best to ever wear the No. 8. A converted running back, Hill wore the No. 8 jersey from 2002-’05 at Clemson. He became one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in Clemson history on his way to First-Team All-American honors in 2005.

Hill was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and was the No. 15 overall selection of the 2006 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. During his time at Clemson, he was also an ACC Champion in track.

During his football career, Hill played in 49 games and started 34 of them. In 2004, he finished third in the country in passes broken up with 21.

Hill finished his career with 35 passes broken up. He also had five interceptions, two forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and 143 career tackles.

On the track, Hill was a three-time ACC Champion and won the 2004 ACC Indoor title in the 60 meters with a 6.71 time. At the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash.

A 2005 Clemson graduate, Hill went on to play five years in the NFL and was named to the 2006 All-Rookie team.

—photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications