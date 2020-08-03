Tennessee QB receives Clemson offer

Clemson has extended its first offer to a quarterback prospect in the class of 2022.

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday morning.

Simpson is the No. 3 dual-threat QB and No. 50 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound rising junior has more than 30 offers in total featuring schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

As a sophomore last season, Simpson passed for 1,770 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Clemson has hosted Simpson for a couple of unofficial visits, most recently for the Florida State game last fall.

After that visit, he told The Clemson Insider that Clemson is “one of a kind.”

“Not a college in the nation that’s like that,” he said.

Simpson told TCI recently that he was planning to make his commitment next summer “most likely.”

