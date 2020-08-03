Tigers offer another top QB prospect

Another top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 announced an offer from Clemson on Monday.

Middletown (Del.) four-star Braden Davis reported the offer via social media.

“Beyond blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Davis (6-4, 195) is ranked as high as the No. 4 dual-threat QB and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN.

In addition to Clemson, Davis holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Davis, the son of former Tennessee and NFL offensive lineman Antone Davis, visited Clemson for a game last season and then returned to campus to take in a spring practice in March.

The Tigers also extended an offer to Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson on Monday.

