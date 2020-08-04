Breaking down the latest Clemson offers

Clemson has kicked off this week with a few new offers to prospects in the class of 2022.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers here:

Braden Davis, QB, Middletown, Del. (Middletown High School)

Height, weight: 6-5, 195

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN), 4-star (Rivals), 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 1 state, No. 4 dual-threat QB, No. 32 national (ESPN); No. 1 state, No. 6 dual-threat QB, No. 172 national (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Monday, Aug. 3

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington State, West Virginia

More on Davis: One of two quarterbacks to receive Clemson’s opening 2022 quarterback offers on Monday, Davis (pictured above) is the son of former Tennessee and NFL offensive lineman Antone Davis. Clemson played host to Braden for a game at Death Valley during last season, and he returned to take in a spring practice in March as part of a Southeastern swing that also included stops at Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. He also visited Texas A&M in February. Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Penn State are some of the programs in contention for Davis along with Clemson, which appeals to him on multiple levels — especially with its culture and family atmosphere. Davis wants to have his recruitment wrapped up and a decision made before the start of his senior season next year.

Ty Simpson, QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview High School)

Height, weight: 6-2, 185

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN), 4-star (Rivals), 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 1 state, No. 2 dual-threat QB, No. 26 national (ESPN); No. 2 state, No. 4 dual-threat QB, No. 91 national (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Monday, Aug. 3

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Simpson: The first of Clemson’s pair of 2022 QB offers went to Simpson, who had been waiting to see if the Tigers would offer before advancing his recruitment. Simpson told TCI the offer was a “dream come true” and made Monday feel “like Christmas Day.” Simpson threw for Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter at the Dabo Swinney Camp in the summer of 2019 and then returned to campus for the Florida State game in the fall. He appreciates how honest and straightforward Streeter has been with him throughout the process and loves the importance Clemson’s program places on not only developing great football players, but most importantly helping them grow as men and preparing them for life after football. The Tigers are among a handful of schools that have been recruiting him the hardest along with Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. Simpson had been looking to make his decision next summer but told TCI the Clemson offer could affect his commitment timing. “This opens it up for sure,” he said. It remains to be seen when Simpson will pull the trigger on his commitment, but the Tigers are in a great spot with him after making their move.

Jihaad Campbell, DE/OLB, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek High School)

Height, weight: 6-4, 220

Star ratings: 3-star (247Sports); NR (ESPN), NR (Rivals)

Player rankings: No. 19 state, No. 26 WDE (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Other Power Five offers: Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Campbell: Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates informed Campbell of the offer today, telling him the Tigers like his work ethic and explosiveness as an edge-rusher among other traits. Campbell told us the offer meant a lot to him and his family, especially because of how selective Clemson is with its offers. Expect Campbell to draw increased interest from other major programs and see more offers come his way now that a program of Clemson’s caliber has pulled the trigger. The Tigers certainly have Campbell’s attention after offering, and he said he “definitely” hopes to visit Clemson at some point after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting is lifted.

