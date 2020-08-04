‘It’s like Christmas Day’: Elite QB discusses offer from Clemson

On Monday, Clemson officially opened the book on 2022 quarterback recruiting when it handed out its opening offers to a pair of rising junior signal-callers.

The first of the two to be informed of their offer from the Tigers was Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson (pictured above, second from left), who is ranked as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN.

Clemson was the offer Simpson had been waiting on, so he was elated when the Tigers extended their first 2022 QB offer to him.

“It’s like a dream come true,” he told The Clemson Insider shortly after announcing the offer via Twitter on Monday morning. “It’s like Christmas Day.”

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter asked Simpson’s high school coach to call him on Sunday, and they set up a FaceTime call for Monday morning during which Streeter conveyed the offer to Simpson, who spoke with Dabo Swinney as well.

“He was just going through the process,” Simpson said of Streeter. “And then he said, ‘Congratulations, you’re offered by the Clemson Tigers.’”

Simpson checks all the boxes that Clemson looks for in a prospect on and off the field, and that is what Streeter told him during their conversation.

“Getting an offer from Clemson, the elite player is the last box,” Simpson said. “It’s the character, if you’re a football junkie, and your academics. But he liked how I can move, throw the ball from different arm angles and how I understand football.”

Simpson, the son of longtime UT Martin head football coach Jason Simpson, has more than 30 offers in total. His impressive list includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Simpson told TCI recently he felt Clemson was among a handful of programs recruiting him hardest, along with Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

He also said he was planning to “most likely” make his commitment next summer. However, asked if the Clemson offer affects his decision timeline, he replied, “Not sure. This opens it up for sure.”

As a sophomore last season, Simpson passed for 1,770 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Simpson visited Clemson to work out at the Swinney Camp last summer before returning to campus for the Florida State game at Death Valley last fall.

The Tigers also pulled the trigger on an offer to Middletown (Del.) four-star dual-threat quarterback Braden Davis on Monday.

