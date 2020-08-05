Clemson offer resonates with New Jersey edge rusher

Clemson reached up North to extend one of its latest scholarship offers for the class of 2022 this week.

Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek defensive end/outside linebacker Jihaad Campbell received the offer from Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates on Tuesday.

Clemson is one of the most selective programs in the country when it comes to dispensing offers, so it was a big deal for Campbell to receive one from the Tigers.

“It feels good you know, especially from a program that’s very rare to get offered from,” he told The Clemson Insider. “It means a lot to me and my family.”

Campbell’s high school coach called him Tuesday and told him to give Clemson a call, and he was subsequently informed of the offer during a conversation with Bates, who expressed his fondness for Campbell’s work ethic and talent as a pass rusher.

“Coach Bates told me to keep working hard and don’t stop, and also he said I have potential of a hard worker,” Campbell said. “I would possibly be playing the edge rusher (position), and Coach Bates mentioned my explosiveness and how hard I work in games, practices and also workouts.”

All in-person recruiting remains suspended by the NCAA until at least Aug. 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Campbell said he “definitely would love to visit Clemson” after the dead period is over.

Campbell says he does not yet have any favorites in his recruitment this early in the process. Along with Clemson, he holds offers from Florida, Texas, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers and West Virginia.

The Gators and Longhorns both followed Clemson with offers to Campbell on Tuesday, and his list figures to keep growing moving forward.

The Tigers certainly have Campbell’s attention after giving him one of his biggest offers, if not the biggest, to date.

“Clemson stands high with me, especially because my recruitment has been going slow,” he said. “I appreciate Clemson trusting my work ethic and demeanor for pulling the trigger on the offer.”

“I love their program,” he added. “It’s very great and amazing, especially with a lot of successful and great guys coming out of that program means a lot.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!