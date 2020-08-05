Key defensive player, freshman not at weigh-in

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was not at Wednesday’s weigh-in, which marks the official start of fall football camp.

Thomas was not the only player absent at the annual weigh-in. Freshman wide receiver Ajou Ajou was also absent from the event. Also, freshman tight end Sage Ennis and wide receiver Justyn Ross did not participate.

Clemson noted on the official weigh-in list that these four players did not weigh-in and the weight listed is the most recent number the school has on record.

Clemson football spokesperson Ross Taylor told The Clemson Insider, when it reached out for the reasons on why the players did not participate in the weigh-ins, that we “would need to defer to Coach [Dabo] Swinney” when he meets with the media after Thursday’s first practice.

Thomas is listed at 276 pounds, according to Wednesday’s release. In the spring, Thomas was listed at 265 pounds. Ajou was listed at 214 pounds, while Ennis was 240 and Ross was 210.

Ross, of course, did not weigh-in Wednesday because he is out for the season after having off-season spinal surgery in June.

