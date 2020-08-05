Recapping Clemson's new 5-star offers

A couple of five-star edge-rushers in the class of 2022 reported offers from Clemson late Tuesday night.

The Clemson Insider recaps the Tigers’ latest five-star offers here:

Malick Sylla, DE, Katy, Texas (Katy High School)

Height, weight: 6-6, 230

Star ratings: 5-star (247Sports Composite); 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 4 state, No. 3 WDE, No. 13 national (247Sports); No. 4 state, No. 3 WDE, No. 17 national (247Sports Composite); No. 8 state, No. 7 DE, No. 35 national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington

More on Sylla (pictured above): The Tigers certainly have Sylla’s interest, as evidenced by the fact he posted a picture on social media of himself working out in a Clemson cap this spring. Big-time offers began pouring in earlier this year for the raw but uber-talented pass rusher, with the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State and Oregon throwing their hats in the ring. Texas A&M played host to Sylla for a visit early this spring before in-person recruiting was shut down by the NCAA, and the Aggies are believed the team to beat for Sylla as things stand now. Helping their cause is that Sylla is teammates with four-star cornerback Bobby Taylor, who is high on A&M as well, and the two have talked about wanting to play together in college. However, there’s still a long way to go here as Sylla doesn’t have a timetable for his decision and figures to take visits before he makes his commitment. Clemson is firmly in the conversation for Sylla after offering, while schools such as LSU, Texas and Oklahoma are squarely in the mix as well.

Height, weight: 6-5, 225

Star ratings: 5-star (247Sports Composite); 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 1 state, No. 1 WDE, No. 5 national (247Sports); No. 1 state, No. 2 WDE, No. 12 national (247Sports Composite); No. 1 state, No. 6 DE, No. 33 national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

More on White: White had been hoping for an offer from Clemson, which he has called his “dream school,” and he told TCI this spring that the Tigers would have a spot “very high” on his list of more than 40 offers if they were to join the race. Well, he owns the offer now, so expect Clemson to get a serious look moving forward. White was slated to visit Clemson in early March with a few of his football teammates and coaches, but they did not end up making the trip as White’s high school basketball team was in the midst of a state championship run. He had also been penciled in for a game visit at Death Valley last season, though that visit didn’t come to fruition either. However, we believe White genuinely intends to check out Clemson at some point after recruiting visits are allowed to resume, especially now that he has the offer. If the Tigers are able to get him on campus, they could turn into a legitimate threat to Penn State, which is considered the frontrunner for White at this point in the process.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!