Tigers start camp with weigh-in results

The long journey to the 2020 season reached another landmark on Wednesday, as Clemson reported for its unofficial start to camp — the annual “BIG Weigh-In.” This year, the venue moved from its usual spot in the weight room at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to the Poe Indoor Facility, as each player hopped on the scale with Strength Coach Joey Batson and his staff running the show and Head Coach Dabo Swinney looking on.

Below are reporting weights for Wednesday’s BIG Weigh-In participants entering Thursday’s first practice of camp.

*Not available Wednesday for weigh-in; weight listed is most recent figure

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

