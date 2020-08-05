Watch annual weigh-in

COVID-19 couldn’t prevent one of the annual camp traditions.
Check out this great video from Clemson Football with the annual weigh-in as camp gets ready to start for the Tigers.
COVID-19 couldn’t prevent one of the annual camp traditions.
Check out this great video from Clemson Football with the annual weigh-in as camp gets ready to start for the Tigers.
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was not at Wednesday’s weigh-in, which marks the official start of fall football camp. Thomas was not the only player absent at the annual weigh-in. Freshman wide receiver (…)
The long journey to the 2020 season reached another landmark on Wednesday, as Clemson reported for its unofficial start to camp — the annual “BIG Weigh-In.” This year, the venue moved from its (…)
One prospect who is a big priority for Brent Venables and Clemson in the 2022 class is Jalon Walker, an elite linebacker from Salisbury (N.C.) High School. Walker (6-2, 220) was among the first rising (…)
The NCAA Board of Governors has directed schools and conferences to meet specific requirements if they are to conduct NCAA fall sports during the preseason, regular season and postseason. Further, each (…)
A lot of people want to focus on the loss of linebacker Isiah Simmons and how Clemson will replace the Butkus Award winner this coming season. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables built last (…)
Clemson’s football team reports to camp Wednesday afternoon with its annual weigh-in. One of the freshmen the Tigers’ coaches are anxious to see if freshman wide receiver Ajou Ajou, who made his way to campus (…)
Clemson reached up North to extend one of its latest scholarship offers for the class of 2022 this week. Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek defensive end/outside linebacker Jihaad Campbell received the (…)
A five-star edge rusher from Philadelphia announced an offer from Clemson late Tuesday night. Imhotep Institute defensive end/outside linebacker Enai White, who lists more than 40 total offers, reported (…)
Clemson has handed out an offer to a five-star from the Lone Star State ranked among the top players in the country for the 2022 class. Katy (Texas) defensive end Malick Sylla announced the offer from the (…)