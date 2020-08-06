Clemson in Familiar Spot in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

The preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released Thursday and Clemson finds itself in a familiar spot. The Tigers received 38 first-place votes to rank No. 1 in the poll, while Ohio State got 17 first-place votes and came in second in the poll.

The Tigers open the season as the No. 1 team in the nation for a second straight year. Notre Dame, who the Tigers play on Nov. 7, comes in at No. 10 while North Carolina is No. 19. Virginia Tech, who Clemson visits on Dec. 5, is ranked No. 24 in the poll.

The top ranking represents Clemson’s fifth consecutive Top 5 preseason Coaches Poll debut in the last five years, extending the longest such streak in program history. Prior to last season when Clemson finished ranked second, the Tigers had exceeded their preseason Coaches Poll ranking in each of the previous eight seasons.

The 2020 squad joins the 1982 (No. 9), 1984 (8), 1988 (4), 2008 (9), 2013 (8), 2016 (2), 2017 (5), 2018 (2) and 2019 (1) squads as one of 10 Clemson teams to enter the year in the Coaches Poll preseason Top 10.

2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll