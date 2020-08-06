Clemson's revised 2020 football schedule announced

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Clemson’s revised 2020 football schedule Thursday morning.

Last week, as the league tries to continue to find a way to play football during he COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC announced its 15 league members, including Notre Dame, will play 10 conference games, plus one non-conference game in 2020, starting on the week of Sept. 7-12.

Below is Clemson’s revised 2020 football schedule:

Sept. 12 at Wake Forest

Sept. 19 vs. Non-conference

Sept. 26 Open Date

Oct. 3 vs. Virginia

Oct. 10 vs. Miami

Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31 vs. Boston College

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 Open date

Nov. 21 at Florida State

Nov. 28 vs. Pitt

Dec 5. at Virginia Tech

Schedule Notes and Oddities After opening against Georgia Tech last season, Clemson will open the season against Wake Forest this year, representing the first time Clemson has opened with an ACC foe in back-to-back years since a five-season stretch of in-conference season openers across the 1965-69 seasons.

With a 10-game conference schedule, a first in school history, Clemson will once again play 10 Power Five teams in 2020. Clemson has won 76 games against Power Five opponents since 2013, seven more than any other program in the country.

Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against every team on its schedule. Clemson has active winning streaks against Wake Forest (11), Virginia (four), Miami (two), Georgia Tech (five), Syracuse (two), Boston College (nine), Notre Dame (three), Florida State (five), Pitt (one) and Virginia Tech (five).

Clemson is scheduled to host a six-game home slate. In the College Football Playoff era (since 2014), Clemson is 41-1 at home, the most home wins and top home winning percentage in the country. Clemson will get a rematch of the lone home loss in that span when it faces Pitt in November.

Clemson will play four home games in the month of October. It will represent the seventh time Clemson has played four home games in a single month, joining the 1920, 1987, 1989, 1993, 2008 and 2011 campaigns. In all six of the previous instances, Clemson posted a winning record in those contests.

Clemson will open the season on the road for the first time since 2016, when second-ranked Clemson defeated Auburn, 19-13, at Jordan-Hare Stadium to kick off an eventual national championship campaign.

Clemson will open the season against an ACC opponent for only the 14th time since the conference’s founding in 1953. Clemson is 10-2-1 against ACC opponents in Week 1 contests all-time, including a 52-14 home win against Georgia Tech last season.

The 2020 season marks the seventh time in eight years that Clemson has opened conference play on the road. Clemson has won each of its last five conference openers since 2015, tied for the longest conference-opener winning streak in school history (five from 1980-84).

Every game on Clemson’s regular season schedule will be played on Saturday. Clemson has won 43 consecutive Saturday games, with its only three losses since the start of the 2017 season coming on a Friday and two Mondays.

One year after playing the earliest game in school history (Aug. 29, 2019 vs. Georgia Tech), Clemson’s Sept. 12 season opener in 2020 will represent its latest season debut since opening the 1986 campaign against Virginia Tech on Sept. 13, 1986.

Clemson’s Dec. 5 regular season finale will represent Clemson’s latest regular season finale in school history, including only its second regular season contest in December in program annals. Clemson closed the 2001 regular season with a 59-31 win against Duke on Dec. 1, 2001.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

