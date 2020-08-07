Freshmen receivers are impressing Lawrence

With Justyn Ross sidelined for the season and now with Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson missing the first two days of fall camp due to “protocol” reasons, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having to break in some new wide receivers.

Those new receivers are freshmen E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou. Williams enrolled at Clemson in January and was able to participate in the Tigers’ nine practices this past spring. He also was able to work with Lawrence all summer.

“He has looked good. He has had to take … like you said with those two guys being out right now, he has had to take more reps,” the Clemson quarterback said. “You can tell he is getting in really good shape and is getting better. He is just learning. He is a great football player with raw talent.

“He is just learning the little things, like me and him getting on the same page. Telling him, ‘Hey, this is what I like. This is a better way to run that route or set someone up.’ Just all of that stuff that we are talking about.”

Lawrence said that is the one thing he likes about camp, is getting to throw the football to all the new guys and help them get ready for the season.

Ajou enrolled at Clemson in late June and got to work out with Lawrence and the other quarterbacks for just a few weeks before camp started. However, Lawrence said the Alberta, Canada native has been very impressive.

Friday was Ajou’s first day in practice. He missed the first day of camp while waiting for some international paperwork to clear.

“He is a freak. You just look at him. He is huge,” Lawrence said. “I don’t even know how tall he is, but he has long arms, he can go up and get it. He is going to be a great player. Obviously, like everyone, he still has some things to learn but he looks really good.”

