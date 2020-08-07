Lawrence surprises some with responses about whether he considered not playing

Trevor Lawrence’s answers during a Zoom call on Friday seemed to surprise some members of the media following Day 2 of fall camp.

Though he was bombarded with question after question concerning his playing status for the 2020 season, and if he thought about opting out at any time due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lawrence made it clear that sitting out his junior year at Clemson was not an option.

“It is not like I really made a decision necessarily. It was always that I am probably playing,” the quarterback said. “It never got to the point that I don’t think I am not going to play. It was always ‘I am going to play until something happens to the point where I don’t feel like it is safe or if I really feel like I need to go on.’ That never happened.

“So, I have been pretty much committed to playing the whole time. I don’t think I have ever really gone back and forth.”

Suggestions about Lawrence skipping his junior year of college began shortly after the 2019 season came to end. A surefire top 5 pick, and arguably the top pick, in next year’s NFL Draft, many on television, sports radio and sportswriters felt Lawrence might be better off skipping this coming season and entering his name into the draft.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, the suggestions and speculation ratcheted up, as many thought Lawrence should opt out of the 2020 season.

“This is about, like I said, playing football,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want to give up that opportunity to play another year here at Clemson. I love it here. I met some of my best friends, coaches, everyone. It is just a family. I am really excited to have at least one more year here. I was not ready to give that up.”

Since the pandemic began in March, Lawrence said every player has probably thought about opting out, their safety and what was in the best interest of them and their family. But Lawrence said since he made the decision to play this year, he has not thought about it again.

“That is my decision. I am committed,” he said. “I want to play my last year here. If that is what I decide to do. It is my third year and I even have another one. I think people forget, I have four years, so I am just ready to have a great year and be a part of this team.

“We are super pumped. Like I said, me and Travis [Etienne] are definitely here, and we are committed to playing. But that is the thing. Once I have decided I am playing, my mind is off of that.”

Lawrence has heard all the people in the media say he should sit out this season and how some even said it after his freshman year, but he says it all comes down to each individual.

“At some point, you have to make decisions for yourself. I am just excited to play football. That is what I do and that is what I love to do,” he said.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame