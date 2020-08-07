Peach State prospect commits to Clemson

The Clemson baseball program picked up a verbal commitment on Friday for the class of 2022.

Cooper Blauser, an infielder from Johns Creek, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.

“I am excited to say that I have verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson University! Thank you to all my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Clemson Tiger!!”

Blauser (6-1, 185) attends Wesleyan High School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) and is a member of the Team Elite Baseball developmental and exposure organization located in Winder, Ga.

Here are some highlights of Blauser on the diamond:

‘22 SS Cooper Blauser (@WesleyanWolves; @TEAMELITENATION), one of the states top uncommitted infielders, ropes a 2-strike pitch into the right center gap for a standup RBI 3B. 92 EV. Blauser has the ability to do it all. @ShooterHunt @PBRGeorgia #PBRShowdown pic.twitter.com/oDyzIZiqXY — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 4, 2020

‘22 INF Cooper Blauser (@TEAMELITENATION; @WesleyanWolves) just knows how to get it the job done, one of the top overall hitters in the state. Takes a high 2 strike FB into the right center gap for a 2B. @PBRGeorgia @ShooterHunt #NPI2020 pic.twitter.com/TCAUUEq9aj — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 27, 2020

‘22 INF Cooper Blauser (@TEAMELITENATION; @WesleyanWolves) is a SS by trade but versatile enough to play 3B/2B/1B to a high degree. Fundamentally sound, knows how to play the game the right way. Swings a top of the order bat too. @PBRGeorgia @ShooterHunt #PBRClassic pic.twitter.com/JjjblvL2Uv — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 14, 2020

