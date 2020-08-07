Peach State prospect commits to Clemson

The Clemson baseball program picked up a verbal commitment on Friday for the class of 2022.
Cooper Blauser, an infielder from Johns Creek, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.
“I am excited to say that I have verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson University! Thank you to all my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Clemson Tiger!!”
Blauser (6-1, 185) attends Wesleyan High School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) and is a member of the Team Elite Baseball developmental and exposure organization located in Winder, Ga.
Here are some highlights of Blauser on the diamond:
