Swinney gives his first impressions of Bowman, Parks

After welcoming 15 midyear enrollees to the fold in spring practice, Clemson’s coaching staff is getting its first look at several more newcomers in fall camp, specifically the remaining eight members of the Tigers’ 2020 signing class that enrolled this summer.

Following Clemson’s first practice of camp Thursday, head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media and was asked about a couple of the newcomers including Demarkcus Bowman, a five-star running back from Lakeland, Fla., who has drawn comparisons from Swinney to former Clemson great C.J. Spiller.

Swinney has raved about Bowman’s explosiveness, track speed, playmaking ability and ball skills, and said he looked “as advertised” on the first day of camp.

“He looks great,” Swinney said. “Just the first day out here, but he’s in great shape. He’s thicker than I thought he might be at this point. He’s worked really, really hard. The weight room has been good for him. He put in a lot of work before he got here. He spent a lot of time on the track on his own, too. He’s as advertised. He is a fast, fast dude, and can’t wait to see him once we get the pads on and see how he picks things up.”

Swinney also talked about another highly touted freshman that arrived on campus this summer in Walker Parks, an offensive lineman from Lexington, Ky., who was ranked among the top 50 prospects in the country regardless of position coming out of Frederick Douglass High School.

Parks is known in part for his toughness and physical, hard-nosed style of play, and Swinney knows he is chomping at the bit to hit somebody when the Tigers strap on the pads.

“Just exactly what I thought,” Swinney said of what he saw from Parks as camp got underway. “He’s just disappointed we couldn’t be in pads today. That’s his mentality. He just wants to be in full pads every day and is one of the most prepared guys you’re ever going to meet. Just loves every ounce of what it takes to be a great football player. Walker loves it. So, he’s one I’m really excited about getting the pads on and watching him in camp. Got a bright, bright future with that whole group of offensive linemen, for sure.”

Along with Parks and Bowman, the list of Clemson’s other summer enrollees includes wide receiver Ajou Ajou, cornerback Malcolm Greene, offensive lineman Trent Howard, running back Kobe Pace, offensive lineman John Williams and defensive tackle Tre Williams.

