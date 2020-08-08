Tigers committed to do their part to have a football season

The running joke on message boards and social media alike this off-season is the only thing that can stop Clemson from winning a six straight ACC Championship and making another run at a national championship is COVID-19.

However, Clemson itself is doing everything it can to hold off the toughest challenge it has had during its run over the last decade as one of college football’s powerhouses.

This past Thursday, the Amway Coaches Poll picked the Tigers No. 1 in their preseason poll, marking the second straight year they will enter a new season as the top-ranked team in the country.

Clemson is now just trying to do its part to play this year, so it can have a chance to defend its ACC Championship for a sixth consecutive year.

“I know we have a great plan in place, and it seems like everyone is committed to it,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “We have been doing a really good job of wearing our mask, keeping our distance, keeping the facility super clean and really just kind of creating a little bubble, if you will. So, that is what we are trying to do right now. We are ready either way.”

The Tigers are scheduled to start the season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. The ACC released its revised schedule for the 2020 season on Thursday. Clemson also started fall camp on Thursday and so far, things are off to a good start.

“We got our schedule. We know who we are playing. If that stays the same, we will be ready,” Lawrence said. “If it changes, we will be ready for that, too. I think it is just preparing and having an open mind and being flexible to whatever happens.

“I’m just glad we have a team that is really committed.”

