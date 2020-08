Clemson linebacker James Skalski says he is taking things one day at a time and he is not worrying if the COVID-19 pandemic will cause the 2020 football season to be canceled.

The Tigers’ middle linebacker says he is preparing for a season and in his mind no one can tell him they are not going to be playing football this year.

–-video courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

