What is the latest on the ACC’s plans following Monday’s meetings?

The Clemson Insider spoke with several sources that told us the ACC presidents and athletic directors met Monday to discuss the 2020 college football season.

Following the meeting, we were told by a source the conference still intends to play football in 2020.

Last Thursday, the conference announced its 2020 football schedule. If public health guidance allows, the schedule will begin Thursday, Sept. 10. All 15 conference schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents and one versus a non-conference program.

The health, safety and well-being of all its campus constituents is at the forefront of all decisions and last week’s schedule announcement followed several months of discussion and scenario planning among the league membership and the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group.

As we all know this is a fluid situation and things could change. But following Monday’s meeting the ACC still intends to push forward with playing football. Stay tuned to TCI and if things change, we will let you know.

