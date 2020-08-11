Clemson, South Carolina on Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports

The Big Ten presidents voted Tuesday to postpone the fall sports season and try to play in the spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Big Ten has formerly announced its plans not to play college football in the fall, the ACC and the SEC reportedly are moving forward with playing. The Clemson Insider reported Monday afternoon the ACC’s intent is to keep moving toward a fall sports season, while SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey came out on Tuesday morning and said his conference, with the medical advice they have received, continues to progress forward to the start of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner was on a Columbia, S.C., radio station (107.5 FM) and spoke about what the Big Ten’s decision might mean to the SEC.

“I don’t think it affects us a whole lot,” he said. “Would love for all the A5 to be playing. The last few days it had been going in that direction and then it hit a pause yesterday. Now that you shared that with me, that’s a decision they felt they needed to make, and they’ll look forward to the spring.”

The Big Ten is the first of the Power 5 Conferences to announce it will not play football in the fall. Reports on Tuesday afternoon also say the Pac-12 will make a similar announcement later in the day.

As for Clemson, TCI reached out to the athletic department to get an official word from athletic director Dan Radakovich on the Big Ten’s news and we were told by a Clemson spokesperson, “We don’t have a statement on the Big Ten. If/when the ACC has an announcement, we’ll weigh in at that time.”

TCI also reached out to the ACC for an official statement on the news, but the conference has yet to respond to our request.

