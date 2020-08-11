TCI Podcast: College Football-pocalypse?

The Clemson Insider has a new podcast. Our own Alex Dodd will be posting weekly updates wherever you get your podcasts.

This week’s edition features interviews with Will Vandervort, Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman and a recruiting update from Gavin Oliver. Topics of conversation include college football fallout in the Big Ten and Pac-12 as well as Notre Dame’s venture into the ACC for football in 2020.

The episode was recorded prior to the Big Ten and Pac-12’s official announcements to postpone the 2020 football season. Look for a new update in the coming days!