Two-Minute Drill: Lawrence, Rencher speak on coalition and wanting to play in 2020

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with his good friend and teammate Darien Rencher, got together with representatives from every Power 5 Conference Sunday night via Zoom and formed a coalition with the hopes of saving the 2020 football season.

Rencher, a running back for the Tigers, tweeted the alliance shortly after midnight on Monday. The coalition has representatives from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC and Big 12. The Pac-12 movement and the Big Ten United are also working in collaboration with the movement under the hashtags #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay.

Lawrence and Rencher spoke to the media Monday evening on why they want to play this year and the coalition.

