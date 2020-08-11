Two-Minute Drill: Lawrence, Rencher speak on coalition and wanting to play in 2020

Feature

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with his good friend and teammate Darien Rencher, got together with representatives from every Power 5 Conference Sunday night via Zoom and formed a coalition with the hopes of saving the 2020 football season.

Rencher, a running back for the Tigers, tweeted the alliance shortly after midnight on Monday. The coalition has representatives from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC and Big 12. The Pac-12 movement and the Big Ten United are also working in collaboration with the movement under the hashtags #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay.

Lawrence and Rencher spoke to the media Monday evening on why they want to play this year and the coalition.

