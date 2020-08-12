Photo Gallery: Camp Day 6

Clemson hit the practice fields at Jervey Meadows for the sixth day of fall camp on Wednesday.
Check out some pictures from the last practice before the Tigers go to full pads on Thursday.
–Photos courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
Trevor Lawrence got a surprise call Wednesday when a White House staffer reached out to him and provided him a number to call the President of the United States. It was quite the honor for the Clemson (…)
Clemson held day six of fall camp at Jervey Meadows Wednesday afternoon in Clemson. In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill head coach Dabo Swinney discuss the sixth day of camp, how good his team (…)
Dabo Swinney raved about Clemson’s freshman class while speaking with the media following Wednesday’s practice and loves what he has seen from the talented group thus far in fall camp. The Tigers’ (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a lot of sympathy right now for his colleagues in the Big Ten and Pac-12. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday they will postpone the college football season until (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters via Zoom following Wednesday’s practice and discussed the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions on Tuesday to postpone the fall college football season for their (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is glad to have junior tight end Braden Galloway back getting ready for a full campaign after he was forced to sit out the entire 2019 regular season due to an NCAA (…)
There is no doubt player safety and physical health is a big concern in this COVID-19 world as the ACC, SEC and Big 12 continue to push forward and attempt to have a college football season in 2020. But (…)
Clemson wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson are still in protocol according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Tuesday. The two sophomores have missed all five days of fall camp thus far, (…)
For most of the past decade, Clemson football players have signed off social media at the start of fall camp and refrained from using Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms until after the (…)
The Clemson Insider has a new podcast. Our own Alex Dodd will be posting weekly updates wherever you get your podcasts. This week’s edition features interviews with Will Vandervort, Irish Sports Daily’s (…)