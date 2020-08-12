Swinney hates it for Ohio State

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a lot of sympathy right now for his colleagues in the Big Ten and Pac-12. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday they will postpone the college football season until the spring on Tuesday.

Ryan Day of Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Scott Frost of Nebraska have been very outspoken about the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall season since it was announced. Swinney said he can understand why they are hurting.

“I hate it for those guys. I know how I will feel,” the Clemson coach said following Wednesday’s practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. “I know the type of work they put in to get ready and pour into their team to do everything they can.

“So, yeah, my heart breaks for those guys because, again, this is what we love to do. We all like to make our own risk assessments. So, I am sure they are very, very disappointed.”

The ACC, along with the SEC and the Big 12, announced on Tuesday they plan to continue to move forward with having a football season. Clemson is scheduled to kick off the season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

Day spoke to the Ohio State media Wednesday, and said the Big Ten needs to quickly get a plan together on when the league will begin the season in the spring. He said, due to the NFL Draft, which is held in April, they need to start the season in early January.

However, Swinney said pulling off a football season in the spring will not be easy.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to worry about that, but I think it will be very difficult,” he said.