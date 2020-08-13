Fall sports at Clemson suffer major blow for 2020 season

Student-athletes on the men’s and women’s soccer teams, the volleyball team and the cross-country teams at Clemson took a big blow from the NCAA Thursday afternoon.

The NCAA announced Thursday it will not have fall championships in 2020. Teams can still play a season if their respected conferences are still playing, but the NCAA will not formally have any championships.

NCAA President Mark Emmert discussed the latest developments in fall sports on Inside the NCAA’s official Twitter account.

“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships,” Emmert said.

Thursday’s ruling does not affect the College Football Playoff at the FBS level. However, it does affect the FCS. Earlier on Thursday, the Southern Conference decided to postpone its fall sports until the spring.

However, football teams in the SoCon can still play non-conference games the league announced. This decision means Clemson could still schedule The Citadel for its Sept. 19 non-conference game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The two were originally scheduled to play this season until the COVID-19 pandemic caused the ACC to change its schedules to a 10+1 format, which the league announced on July 29.

In March, the NCAA canceled all of its winter and spring championships, as well. Thursday’s decision means the NCAA will not have a single NCAA Champion in 2020 due to the cornoavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 decided they would push forward with attempting to have a fall sports season, which includes football. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 both announced this past Tuesday they are postponing the fall sports season and will attempt to play them in the spring.

