Etienne pushes forward, isn't worried about anything else

Had Travis Etienne decided to turn professional back in January, Clemson’s all-time leading rusher would likely be in an NFL training camp right now, instead of being in the odd place of wondering if the college football season will be moved to the spring.

At this time, Clemson and the ACC are pushing forward, along with the Big 12 and the SEC to attempt to play college football in the fall despite the fact the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have already given up on it due to concerns of playing in a COVID-19 world.

However, Etienne is not thinking about any of that and is preparing for the 2020 season with the rest of his Clemson teammates. The top-ranked Tigers wrapped up their eighth day of fall camp Friday and will hold their first scrimmage of camp at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Etienne was asked following Friday’s practice if he might have any regrets about his decision to return for his senior year if the season is indeed moved to the spring.

“I would not have any regrets because it was my decision to come back,” he said. “I definitely came back and got better on the field and off the field, mentally, physically and spiritually. So, there is no way I could ever regret the decision coming back because I have learned so much more coming back and I was able to show my little brother and my family that there are so much more things in life than money and things of that sort.

“So, this is probably the best decision I could have made for myself at the time coming back and if this season does not happen, I am still grateful that I came back. There is no looking back from my decision. I can’t change it, so I am making the most out of it.”

Etienne’s return this year means the Tigers have perhaps the most explosive and experienced backfield in the country, should they play. He returns as the nation’s career leader in rushing yards with 4,038 yards, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 career yards.

The two-time ACC Player of the Year also became a significant threat out of the backfield, catching 37 passes for 432 yards and four touchdowns. All three numbers ranked third on the team in 2019 and were the most by a Clemson running back since C.J. Spiller in 2009.

Etienne is just 565 yards shy of breaking the ACC’s all-time rushing record and 795 yards short of becoming the all-time leader in yards from scrimmage. Former NC State star Ted Brown holds the all-time ACC record with 4,602 yards which he set from 1975-’78.

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Clemson running back is averaging 7.8 yards per carry with a school- and ACC-record 56 rushing touchdowns. Etienne enters 2020 already as the Clemson and ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (62) and points by a non-kicker (372) and will open the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader.

