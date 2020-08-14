Tigers ‘in a great spot’ with top defensive target

One of Clemson’s top targets on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 recruiting class is Dasan McCullough, a consensus four-star athlete from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kan. — the same area that former Tigers All-American Isaiah Simmons hails from.

McCullough (6-4, 205) has drawn comparisons to Simmons because of their similar size, versatility and ability to excel at multiple spots all over the field on defense. The Tigers extended an offer to McCullough in June and view him as a “positionless” type prospect who could play linebacker, safety, slot cornerback and also come down to the line of scrimmage to rush the passer off the edge.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with McCullough, who continues to communicate regularly with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I have been talking to Coach V a lot,” McCullough said. “We talk about everything, not just football. But we talk about me with my high school right now and how they are using me.”

McCullough, who lists more than 40 total offers from major programs around the country, named a few of the schools he has been in contact with the most besides Clemson.

“Ohio State, Florida State, Nebraska,” he said.

All three of those schools made the top 10 favorites list that McCullough released on June 10, along with Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Texas.

Does McCullough have a timeline in mind for when he will further narrow down his recruitment and then make his commitment?

“Not too sure yet,” he said. “Sooner than later.”

As for where the Tigers stand with McCullough at this point in the process, they pique his interest and are high on his list as one of the top contenders.

“Clemson is in a great spot with me,” he said. “I love the coaching staff, and the overall culture of the team. I only hear great things about it.”

McCullough is the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 7 athlete in the country and No. 70 overall prospect for the 2022 recruiting class. He has a strong football background as his father, Deland, is a former standout running back at Miami (Ohio) who is now the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

