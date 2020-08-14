Two-minute Drill: Etienne has no regrets

Travis Etienne has no regrets about his decision to return to Clemson and is All in for the 2020 season.
In this edition of the Two-minute drill Etienne gives the latest.
Like everyone has done at some point since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our world, Travis Etienne thought about what the future holds and how life might be different from the one he knew before March 12. In (…)
When facing off against former five-star recruit Myles Murphy during spring practice, Clemson redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jordan McFadden found out quickly that the highly touted true freshman (…)
Clemson held it’s eighth day of fall camp on Friday as the Tigers continue to prepare for another run at a national championship. Check out some pictures from Friday’s practice. Photo Gallery —photos (…)
Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to be impressive in fall camp. Earlier this week, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked about how far Uiagalelei has come in camp, and on (…)
This time last year, Lannden Zanders was a true freshman going through his first fall camp at Clemson, and he was somewhat unsure of himself out on the field as he tried to learn Brent Venables’ complex (…)
When he came to Clemson last year, expectations for Andrew Booth were through the roof. A five-star product out of Archer High School in Dacula, Ga., he was one of the more sought-after players in the (…)
One of Clemson’s top targets on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 recruiting class is Dasan McCullough, a consensus four-star athlete from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kan. — (…)
So far in fall camp, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has been impressed by what he has seen from a couple of the true freshmen that enrolled this summer – a touted offensive lineman, and one of (…)
Though most people might be a little bummed about being injured, Nolan Turner looked at it as an opportunity. The Clemson safety had his right shoulder worked on in January, shortly after the national (…)
Student-athletes on the men’s and women’s soccer teams, the volleyball team and the cross-country teams at Clemson took a big blow from the NCAA Thursday afternoon. The NCAA announced Thursday it will not have (…)