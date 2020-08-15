Elliott updates backup QB battle between Phommachanh, Uiagalelei

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott looks forward to watching the film from the Tigers’ first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Death Valley so he can see exactly how redshirt freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei handled their responsibilities in pass protection.

According to Elliott, Phommachanh and Uiagalelei have both made progress in their development during camp, and it is a tight battle right now between the two signal-callers for the No. 2 quarterback role behind starter Trevor Lawrence.

“They’re both competing,” Elliott said to reporters following the scrimmage. “In my opinion, they’re up there neck and neck battling, and today was a good day. Excited to see the tape. Thought our protection was good, so overall, they must’ve made the right adjustments, the right protection calls and slid the line the right way, put the back where they needed to be because we had a really good day from a protection standpoint.”

Phommachanh — a former four-star prospect ranked among the top quarterbacks in the nation coming out of Avon (Conn.) Old Farms School — has become more confident and comfortable in Clemson’s offense since arriving on campus in January 2019 but still has a plenty to learn as far as pass protection.

“He looks a lot more comfortable in the pocket,” Elliott said. “He’s not having issues with the motions like he did in the past. So, he looks a lot more calm there. The biggest thing for him to progress — which is understandable and probably expected at this point — is just the pass protection and being able to see the multiple fronts, make the multiple adjustments, get the back in the right spot, know that when he changes the protection, where he’s going to be run hot. So, that’s probably the biggest area of improvement.

“But man, he’s not backing down. He’s battling, he’s absorbing as much as he can, but still got to challenge him to make sure that he’s really putting in the work from a pass protection standpoint. Just like with backs, that’s the hardest thing for quarterbacks, too, is to pick up the protection. And when you go against Brent (Venables) and everything that they do with the multiple fronts and the multiple blitzes and the aggressive nature that they have, it really, really challenges them.”

Uiagalelei, meanwhile, has less of a learning curve in the areas Elliott mentioned because of the offense he played in at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., and Elliott has been pleased with what he’s seen from the former five-star in camp.

“D.J.’s doing well,” Elliott said. “I think you can see there’s probably a little bit more of a foundation there when you look at him and Trevor and then the systems that they came out of in high school. And you compare it to Taisun, a lot of that stuff is new. May not have been responsible for that, but DJ is handling it the same way. You can see it’s an adjustment period because, again, it’s a lot of responsibility. So, both of those guys are battling. They’re both moving along. I compared D.J. to Trevor in that aspect, but I’d say it’s because he’s got that foundation, so he’s starting to handle that pretty good.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!