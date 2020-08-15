Etienne weighs less than ever, even more explosive

Being explosive has never been an issue for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. After all, he does hold the school record for the longest rushing touchdown, a 90-yard jaunt in the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech in last year’s season opener.

However, Etienne reported to camp weighing 199 pounds last week, 11 pounds less than he weighed back in the spring.

“I just wanted to get back to where I feel my most comfortable, being able to feel explosive, but fast as well. Just getting back to my normal self, where I feel I am the best on the field and able to run freely,” he said.

Last year, Etienne rushed for 1,614 yards and scored 19 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 432 yards and scored four more times. Those numbers allowed him to set new rushing touchdown and total touchdown marks in ACC history, as well as becoming Clemson’s all-time leading rusher.

Etienne also became just the second player in Clemson history to win ACC Player of the Year honors. The first running back in the ACC to do it in 43 years.

As for maintaining his weight, the Clemson running back says he will try to stay somewhere between 200 and 210 pounds this season.

“My body weight fluctuates,” Etienne said. “Realistically, I will probably be like 206 throughout the whole season. But it does not matter to me because 208 to 200 or 199, I feel explosive. I feel fine.

“So, it does not matter. If I am within the 210 to 200 range, I feel great and it really does not bother me at all.”