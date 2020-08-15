President Trump praises Lawrence for second time to the media

During a press conference with the media on Saturday, President Donald Trump said Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence called him earlier this week to discuss the college football season. This was the second time the two spoke, according to the President.

Last weekend, Lawrence came out on Twitter and discussed his feelings on why he wanted to play football in 2020. His tweets came after news broke the Big Ten was looking to postpone the football season, which the league ultimately did on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten, but the ACC, SEC and Big 12 decided they were all going to continue forward with a football season in the fall. Trump came out with a tweet in support of Lawrence stepping to the front to save the college football season and then this past Wednesday a White House staffer contacted Lawrence and gave the Clemson quarterback a number to call the President.

Lawrence has not spoken with the media since he and the President had their conversation on Wednesday, but Trump now says they spoke on two separate occasions.

Trump said Lawrence called him two days ago and he has spoken with the Clemson quarterback a couple of times. He said, “‘Sir, I want to just tell you we want it back. We want to play.’ He’s an incredible quarterback — as you know — from an incredible school.”

Trump continued by saying he spoke with Lawrence for a long time. He also praised him and said he thinks is going to have an “incredible future in the NFL.” He praised Lawrence’s accuracy, arm strength and his ability to run.

“He’s got the whole package. I watched him last year running and he’s faster than backs that were guarding,” Trump said. “I think he’s going to be great. He’s just a great young man.”

The conversation, according to Trump, was on how Lawrence wanted to play football this coming season.

“They want to play football. He made the statement. He feels safer on the field than he is out, you know, outside of the field. He feels very safe,” Trump said. “I just wanted to say, Trevor Lawrence, great and some of the great people — SEC, Big 12, ACC — I want to thank them and congratulate them for coming back.”