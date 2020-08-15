Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was glad to see his team back in Death Valley as they held a scrimmage on Saturday.
Watch coach Swinney discuss the first full scrimmage of the season.
Video courtesy Clemson Athletics
With so many veteran defensive players held out of Saturday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, some of Clemson’s younger players got an opportunity to show what they could do. For the most part, they did (…)
During a press conference with the media on Saturday, President Donald Trump said Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence called him earlier this week to discuss the college football season. This was the second time (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott looks forward to watching the film from the Tigers’ first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Death Valley so he can see exactly how redshirt freshman quarterback (…)
The Tigers got a taste of Death Valley as they head the first full scrimmage of fall camp. In this edition of the Two-minute drill Swinney, Venables and Elliott give the highlights from the scrimmage. (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is looking for more consistency from his defense following the first scrimmage of camp on Saturday. Watch Venables interview with the media from Saturday. (…)
Clemson signed a star-studded group of defensive linemen as part of its 2020 recruiting class, and the highly touted freshmen have lived up to their billing in fall camp according to Dabo Swinney. “As (…)
Clemson held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and a good bit of the team did not participate. The Tigers were a walking M.A.S.H. unit as they held a two-hour scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. (…)
At Florida State there are players who are not satisfied with the protocols and communication that is being administered to them as they try and combat against contracting COVID-19. Syracuse players have (…)
Being explosive has never been an issue for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. After all, he does hold the school record for the longest rushing touchdown, a 90-yard jaunt in the Tigers’ win over (…)
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced this week its decision to delay the 2020-21 high school sports season and move football to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The (…)