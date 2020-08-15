Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was glad to see his team back in Death Valley as they held a scrimmage on Saturday.

Watch coach Swinney discuss the first full scrimmage of the season.

Video courtesy Clemson Athletics

