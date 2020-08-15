Swinney: Tigers ‘knocked it out of the park’ with freshmen DL

Clemson signed a star-studded group of defensive linemen as part of its 2020 recruiting class, and the highly touted freshmen have lived up to their billing in fall camp according to Dabo Swinney.

“As advertised,” Clemson’s head coach said after the Tigers’ scrimmage Saturday. “Special, special group.”

Swinney raved about all four of the defensive linemen that signed with the Tigers in December, starting with former five-stars Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy.

Bresee was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the country coming out of Damascus (Md.) High School, while Murphy, a product of Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., was considered a top-15 national prospect by all the major recruiting services.

Both Bresee and Murphy enrolled at Clemson in January.

“Bryan Bresee, he’s probably better than advertised, to be honest with you,” Swinney said. “He is a really talented player but he’s a very smart player. He’s made huge strides. I would say the same thing for Myles Murphy. I think those two guys just make you better the moment they step on the field. Really that talented, but they’re really good people. They’re very smart and know a lot about football right now.”

Swinney also spoke highly of interior D-linemen Demonte Capehart, an early enrollee, and Tre Williams, who arrived on campus this summer.

Capehart drew a comparison from Swinney to former Clemson All-American defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and Swinney had high praise for Williams as well.

“Capehart and Tre, those two, same thing — really talented,” Swinney said. “Tre is coming off of a shoulder surgery, but Tre is twitchy and super athletic, a guy that I think is going to be a really great player here. And then Capehart is a little bit like Dexter in that he’s just this massive, massive presence in there. But he’s still kind of doing the football foundation that he needs for all that talent that he has to really shine through.”

Swinney credited his coaching staff for the job they did in evaluating the aforementioned players during the recruiting process, and it’s clear to him that the Tigers hit on every one of them.

“We knocked it out of the park with all four of those guys,” Swinney said. “They’re going to be excellent players.”

