Venables: 'A lot of guys have to step up and be baptized early'

With so many veteran defensive players held out of Saturday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, some of Clemson’s younger players got an opportunity to show what they could do. For the most part, they did not disappoint.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the first-team offense and the second-team defense won the Tigers’ two-hour scrimmage. Though he was pleased with how his second unit did, defensive coordinator Brent Venables says the defense, as a whole, needs to be more consistent.

“We got a lot of work to do,” he said. “Guys played with good effort. We have some good things to build on. There were a lot of little mistakes. A lot of guys have to step up.”

On the defensive line, Venables singled out Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and DeMonte Capehart as young guys who flashed in the scrimmage, while Swinney spoke about Joseph Charleston’s and Fred Davis’ interceptions in the secondary.

“A lot of guys have to step up and be baptized early,” Venables said. “Again, we had some guys run around and hit and made some really good plays. They caused some turnovers. We are really excited about some young guys that flashed.

“But we just have to improve our consistency in pre-snap and some of our communication. Just too may offside and too many things that will get you beat not playing with the kind of discipline that it takes. We have the right kind of toughness, physical toughness, but we are not quite where we need to be from a chemistry and mental toughness standpoint, yet.”

As mentioned, the story of the scrimmage was Clemson’s young defensive line. Venables said Murphy, Bresee, Capehart and redshirt freshman Greg Williams had a coming out party during live work on Friday and they carried their play into Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Those guys really performed well. It was two-minute situation, all three units. Yesterday was the first time we did two-minute and they did outstanding,” Venables said. “We did really well in short yardage and lot of those guys flashed today in short yardage. Our guys did really well, all three units.

“And, just like a lot of young guys, they had some great moments where they really flashed and made some spectacular plays. But again, they lacked some experience here and there. They are a group of guys that like to compete, like to practice and play the game with incredible passion and intensity.”

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame