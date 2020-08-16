Clemson’s first group O-Line ‘is as good as we have had’

When it comes to the offensive line, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says his first group continues to play well. Despite having four new starters in the lineup, Swinney said following Saturday’s scrimmage there has not been a drop off in production.

“That is a credit to Robbie [Caldwell], number one and just how we play guys. We have played a lot of guys,” Swinney said. “We played seventy-six guys a game last year and led the country two years in a row.”

However, this year will be a little different for the Tigers. Swinney says the first group of the offensive line is going to have to play more snaps because they are so young and inexperienced behind them.

The second team offensive line has improved since the spring and they are getting better, but they still have a long way to go. On Saturday, a few of them were out due to several reasons. Tayquan Johnson, Mason Trotter and Kaleb Boateng all missed the scrimmage.

As for the guys who have stood out on the offensive line, Swinney has been pleased with the play of Cade Stewart. The redshirt senior is expected to be Clemson’s new starter at center.

“Cade, he got a ton of experience last year. He is a really, really good football player,” Swinney said. “He is a very, very good player. He can play center. He can play guard and he actually could be a serviceable tackle if we needed him to be.

“He is very strong and very smart, and he has done a great job with his snaps to this point in camp.”

Swinney also praised the play of Jordan McFadden at right tackle, saying he is a special talent. He says he doesn’t know of anyone in the country who is better at left tackle than Jackson Carman. He also said Matt Bockhorst and Will Putnam have got things under control at left and right guard spots.

“Like I said that first group is as good as we have had,” Swinney said.

