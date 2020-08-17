Kendrick sad Tigers don’t get to play Gamecocks

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry means a lot to any player involved in it, but especially those that are from the Palmetto State, like Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Kendrick is from Rock Hill, which is located about an hour away from South Carolina’s campus in Columbia and has a good representation of Gamecock fans. So naturally, Kendrick circles that game on the schedule each year and gets a little extra juiced up to compete in the rivalry affair that normally takes place every November.

But this year, as you know, there will be no Palmetto Bowl because of the SEC’s decision to play a 10-game conference-only schedule. The conference’s decision on July 30 came a day after the ACC announced a 10-plus-one model, leaving the door open for the Clemson-Carolina game to be played as well as other traditional rivalry games between the two conferences – Florida State-Florida, Georgia Tech-Georgia and Louisville-Kentucky.

Kendrick was asked about the cancellation of the Palmetto State’s biggest game while speaking to reporters following Monday’s practice and expressed his disappointment in not having the chance to square off against the Gamecocks this season.

“Being from Rock Hill, yeah, that’s kind of sad we don’t get to play them,” he said. “Big rivalry I always grew up watching, so I was looking forward to that game each year. But you know, another team’s got to be up on the schedule, so just take that game.”

Asked if he has spoken to any of the Gamecocks’ players about not being able to play them this season, Kendrick says he hasn’t.

“I don’t really have friends on the South Carolina team,” he said. “So, no, I haven’t talked to anybody.”

The SEC’s decision to play conference games only in 2020, due to coronavirus concerns, brings a halt to one of the nation’s longest continuous series. The Tigers and Gamecocks have met on the football field for 111 straight years, dating back to the 1909 season. The Clemson-Carolina rivalry is the second longest uninterrupted series in the country and the longest in the South.

Overall, the two teams’ 117 meetings on the gridiron make their rivalry the 11th oldest in the country and the third oldest in the South.

Clemson leads the all-time series 71-42-4 and has won six straight games against the Gamecocks.

