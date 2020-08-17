Will Clemson run down the hill this year?

For years Dabo Swinney has told his teams that championships are won when the stands are empty.

“So, literally they may be won this year when they are empty,” the Clemson head coach said. “I have been saying that for a long time, but at the end of the day, we are not playing for that. We are all here because we love what we do.”

Swinney said following the Tigers’ first scrimmage of camp this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium that everything on Clemson game days will be mitigated, from the fans to how they do everything. But when they step between the lines, whether there is one person in the stands or nobody, their goal is the same, to play to the standard they always have at Clemson.

“Trevor Lawrence does not have to play. He is here because he loves to play, and he loves his team. I don’t have to be here, but I love my job and I love my guys,” Swinney said. “We all know there is risk and so forth, but we all feel like this is the best thing for us.

“So, whether there is anybody in the stands or not, it still comes down to blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, execution, playing tough, playing smart, playing with discipline, playing with tremendous effort and passion, playing for each other. That is what we are looked in on, just trying to find a way to get ready, number one, and just try to get to 1-0 each week.”

As for continuing Clemson’s tradition of running down the hill prior to kickoff, Swinney believes the Tigers will still do that whether there are fans or not. However, he did admit he has not gotten that far down the list as he prepares for the 2020 season.

“I am sure we would. Again, I am not to the hill yet, but those are probably all things to be discussed in the coming days,” he said.

Swinney said they have thought and talked about a lot of things when it comes to game day operations at Clemson, but he is focused on getting his team ready to play at this point and time. He is going to let those in charge worry about game day operations and how all that will work.

“We have a great event management group around here that is way deep in the weeds,” Swinney said. “Our operations staff and all of that with game day operations, with everything with the ACC, if you are bored you can log down the game operations manual from the ACC and there is plenty to do.”

Clemson will open the 2020 season on the road at Wake Forest on Sept. 12. The Tigers’ first home game at Death Valley will be against a non-conference opponent (TBD) on Sept. 19.