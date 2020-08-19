Defense bounces back as fall camp concludes

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had some positive takeaways after the Tigers’ first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday and saw some young defensive players make plays with several veterans sidelined with various nicks and bruises.

But Venables also came away from the scrimmage looking for more consistency, discipline and attention to detail from his defense and told reporters afterward that the unit wasn’t close to where he wants it to be when the 2020 season kicks off Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

“Inconsistent, got a lot of work to do,” Venables said following the scrimmage. “Guys played with good effort. There’s some good things to build on. Lot of little mistakes. … A lot of guys have got to step up and be baptized early. Again, guys that ran around, hit and made some really good plays, caused a few turnovers. Really excited about some young guys that flashed, but we’ve just got to improve our consistency and pre-snap, some of our communication. Had too many offsides, just little things that will get you beat.

“We’re not playing with the kind of discipline that it takes. We’ve got the right kind of physical toughness, but we’re not anywhere close to where we need to be from a chemistry and a mental toughness standpoint yet.”

On Tuesday, Clemson held a situational scrimmage on its final day of fall camp, and the defense bounced back with a better performance while the offense held its own as well.

“I really saw some big plays defensively and I saw some big plays offensively,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I thought our defense did a much better job today. I think we had several sacks. We did not do a good job pressuring the quarterback in the first scrimmage, but today we really did a good job pressuring the quarterback. Again, a lot of big plays on both sides, a very competitive scrimmage all the way down to the last play. So, good day for our team to improve.”

While Saturday’s scrimmage was live with the coaches off the field, Tuesday’s scrimmage was more controlled and intended to help the Tigers work on a slew of down and distance, time management and game-winning situations.

“Today was all about creating situations – first down, trying to be efficient on first down, first down play, second down, second and long, play third down, then we got some third and long,” Swinney said. “Got into a little third-and-3, end of the game, four-down territory, got to have a touchdown to win it. Two downs to get in third-and-3. Got into first-and-goal on the 9, played that out. So, really some good work. Got into some two-minute today, needed a touchdown to win it. Got some great work there for the coaches and the players. We ended today with last play, so ball is on the 30, last play of the game, ball is on the 15, last play of the game. Two seconds on the clock, ball is on the 5. So just kind of, again, creating all those situations for our team.”

Clemson had an academic meeting Tuesday evening and is giving the team the day off from on-field work today as classes begin for the fall semester. The Tigers will return to the field Thursday and then have a couple of days off this weekend.

Clemson’s last preseason scrimmage is slated for next Wednesday, and then the Tigers will start their game-prep work the following week.

“We’re in a good place,” Swinney said. “I’m really glad that we still have I guess not quite a month, but almost a month to get ready to play because we’ve still got a lot of work to do on Clemson. That’s what next week will be about. We’ll all come back and have another week of work on Clemson.”

