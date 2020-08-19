Top-100 prospect picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to a top-100 national recruit in the class of 2022.

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry announced the offer from the Tigers on Wednesday.

“Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Thanks to (Coach Todd Bates), plus the rest of the staff!”

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Curry (6-5, 250) is the No. 1 prospect from Indiana, No. 9 defensive tackle nationally and No. 99 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

In addition to Clemson, Curry holds offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon among others.

As a sophomore last season, Curry amassed 100 total tackles including 26.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thanks to @CoachToddBates, plus the rest of the staff! @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/LgWLYRzZmR — caden curry (@CadenCurry14) August 19, 2020

