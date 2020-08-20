4-star DL: Clemson offer ‘definitely shook me up a little bit’

Clemson extended its latest scholarship offer on Wednesday to one of the Midwest’s best defensive linemen and one of the top players at his position in the country for the 2022 recruiting class.

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry was shaken up, in a good way, when he found out about his huge new offer from the Tigers.

“I was very excited,” he told The Clemson Insider. “It definitely shook me up a little bit, knowing that a big program like that was looking at my film and enjoyed it.”

Curry (6-5, 250) was informed of the offer during a conversation with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“He liked how I played fast, had a high motor and never gave up on a play,” Curry said, “and he just said keep working and keep going at it.”

Curry played defensive end as a freshman and then defensive tackle as a sophomore last season, when he tallied 100 total tackles including 26.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. He believes Clemson views him as a versatile player who could line up at either position at the next level.

“I think they can see me playing either/or, outside or inside,” he said.

Clemson joins Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin and others on Curry’s list of close to 20 offers.

Right now, Curry feels a few of those schools are recruiting him the hardest.

“Definitely Ohio State’s up there, Alabama and Oregon,” he said.

Curry has only had the chance to visit Indiana and Notre Dame thus far, so he wants to check out a bunch of the schools that have offered him once the NCAA dead period is over and said he won’t commit to a school without having seen it in person first.

As Curry goes through the recruiting process, he is looking for a school that checks several boxes that will be important to him when he makes his college decision down the road.

“Definitely the great atmosphere, people pushing you to be the best player you can be, education, seeing that they will help me be a better person after college and just everything that’ll help me,” he said.

Where does Clemson stand with Curry at this point in the process after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“They’re definitely one of the top programs that I’d see in my recruiting right now,” he said.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Curry is the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, No. 8 defensive tackle nationally and No. 95 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

