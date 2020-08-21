Clemson QB commit on special ’21 class: ‘We’re not done yet’

Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Bubba Chandler is set to play in a scrimmage against his own North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) team tonight, two weeks from the squad’s scheduled season opener on Sept. 4.

“It’s been going good,” Chandler said of his team’s prep for the season. “Our team is looking really well this year. We’re looking pretty stout. We actually have an intrasquad scrimmage (Friday) night. 2,000 people can come, so it should be a pretty fun game.”

Chandler (6-4, 195) isn’t getting caught up in individual statistical goals as he gets ready for his senior campaign, but rather has his sights set on leading North Oconee to multiple championships.

“We haven’t won a region championship since 2012, so of course, get that under the belt. Then I think we have the team to win a state championship this year,” he said when asked about his goals for the season. “I don’t really have any personal goals. I mean, I just want to contribute to the team and, yeah, throw a bunch of touchdowns and all that, but really just win.”

Chandler is part of the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class — which is ranked as the No. 3 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings — and he believes the group is primed to add even more top talent before the cycle is over.

“It’s a freakin’ good class,” Chandler said. “We’re not done yet. We have a few more guys that haven’t committed, but we truly think they’re going to come and hop on the wave.”

Chandler, who committed to Clemson on May 20, continues to communicate with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter on a regular basis and also stays in touch with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I talk to Coach Streeter pretty much every day,” Chandler said. “Coach Swinney FaceTimed me a few days ago. Just chatting it up, talking about playing and stuff, all that.”

Chandler, a two-sport standout who is expected to suit up for Monte Lee’s baseball team as well, is glad to call Clemson his future home and isn’t taking his opportunity to play for the Tigers for granted.

“It’s a blessing, something I’ve dreamed about for a while,” he said. “So, I thank God for it.”

Chandler is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, while he is ranked as the No. 20 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

As a junior on the gridiron last season, Chandler completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,763 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed 62 times for 426 yards and three more scores on the ground.

As a sophomore baseball player in 2019, Chandler batted .356 while posting a 7-0 record on the mound with 55 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

