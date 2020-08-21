Clemson’s young running backs continue to get better

With Travis Etienne back for his final season, Clemson has to have the best set of running backs in the country.

Etienne, of course, is an All-American and a two-time ACC Player of the Year. He needs just 565 yards this year to break Ted Brown’s all-time ACC rushing mark, which he set from 1975-’78 at NC State.

Behind Etienne is veteran Lyn-J Dixon, who enters his junior year. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back has rushed for a career 1,182 yards, while playing in 28 games.

After Dixon, the Tigers will lean on sophomores Michel Dukes and Chez Mellusi. Both got some playing time last year and both had good camps. Former walk-on Darien Rencher also brings back some experience and is considered one of the team’s leaders, as he proved several times this off-season with his involvement in the Clemson Community Peaceful Protest and the players’ alliance.

Clemson also has two freshmen they brought in with the 2020 signing class, former five-star Demarkcus Bowman and, one of Georgia’s top running backs, Kobe Pace.

And to prove the rich do get richer, head coach Dabo Swinney announced this past Tuesday that former Clemson legendary running back C.J. Spiller has joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach and will help offensive coordinator Tony Elliott with the running backs.

“Tony has a pretty good squad in there,” Swinney said. “He has done a great job.”

Swinney said Dixon, “has been awesome” in camp. He had a 50-yard catch in Tuesday’s situational scrimmage down the sideline. He did get banged up in the scrimmage, but he is okay and will be limited in practice for the next week or so.

The Clemson coach also reported how Mellusi was also having “a great camp” before he suffered an injury earlier this week. He has a shoulder sprain after taking a hit in the shoulder and will miss some time as he allows it to heal.

Dukes has been very consistent and solid in camp, according to Swinney, while Rencher has also been making plays.

“Rencher had two huge blocks (Tuesday) in pass protection. You know, those are the types of things that get you excited as a coach,” Swinney said. “He makes plays, but I love it when guys make plays without the ball. He stepped up in there for Trevor (Tuesday), twice, and took on some backers and really did a great job and allowed us to make big plays down the field.

“Rencher is very dependable and we trust him whole heartedly.”

As for the freshmen, Swinney said Pace (5-11, 215) broke a long run in Tuesday’s scrimmage and he is a load to bring down. The Clemson coach also said Bowman had his best day in camp on Tuesday.

“I thought it was his best practice since he has been here,” Swinney said about his freshman. “He will just continue to get better. So, hey, we will get them all ready and have fun developing them.”

