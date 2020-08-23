Clemson picks up new commitment

The Clemson baseball program has added a verbal pledge from a standout in-state prospect in the class of 2022.

Left-handed pitcher Mavis Graves of Greer (Eastside High School) announced his commitment to head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers on Sunday.

“I am blessed to continue my academics and baseball career at Clemson University #gotigers,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Graves is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound rising junior who plays for the Upstate Mavericks, a showcase baseball organization that has seen a slew of its alumni go on to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft over the last decade.

2022 LHP Mavis Graves, Eastside HS, Greer, SC—5K in 4.2 last night. Worked 83-85. Has been up to 86 with a very good breaker. With a 6’3 frame and room to fill out, this lefty is going to be a stud for someone!! @mavis96697491 pic.twitter.com/Z614Vyr1Cy — Uncommitted-Mavz (@MavzUncommitted) July 19, 2020

