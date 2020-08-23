Galloway is going to be a matchup problem

There was a silver lining to Braden Galloway missing a whole year of football.

By being forced by the NCAA to sit out all but the two College Football Playoff games last year, Clemson’s athletic tight end had to watch the season unfold from the sideline. However, instead of moping around and feeling sorry for himself, Galloway used his time on the sideline to watch the offense, as he paid attention to how the Tigers might be able to use him this year.

Clemson fans saw a glimpse of that in last year’s national championship game when he took a pass from Trevor Lawrence and rumbled 46 yards down the middle of the field. It was the longest pass reception by a Clemson tight end all year.

These days, Galloway has taken his knowledge from last season and has applied it to this year. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said repeatedly during camp that Galloway has been almost unstoppable, making plays and becoming the kind of weapon they were hoping he could become when they recruited him from nearby Seneca High School in 2018.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Galloway has the agility of a wide receiver. In high school, besides playing tight end, he also played quarterback.

“Braden Galloway is really starting to build the chemistry with Trevor, liked we hoped,” Swinney said. “He is a real problem. He has just learned, and you have to understand this is Braden’s third year. Obviously, he was out most of last year until the end of the season, but last year really helped him because he had to sit back and watch it and learn.”

In the spring, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott moved Galloway around, using him like he did Leggett. Galloway said he crossed trained at wide receiver in the spring and lined up in the slot. Clemson used Leggett a lot in its four-man sets in 2015 and ’16.

Now that Galloway understands the offense and how he fits into it, the sky is the limit for him and the Tigers this coming season.

“He is just a different guy completely than when he got here, as far as his knowledge and is playing fast,” Swinney said. “He has excellent hands. He is going to be a matchup problem for people.”