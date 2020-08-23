Watson doesn’t want to win just a Super Bowl, he wants to start a dynasty

When Deshaun Watson came to Clemson, the Tigers were a very good football program.

Clemson had won a recent ACC Championship, two BCS Bowls and were back in the top 10 as a program. However, the Tigers did not become great until Watson stepped on campus.

Watson instantly had Clemson and its fans believing they could compete for national championships again, like the program did back in the 1980s under Danny Ford. By his sophomore year, he got the Tigers to the national championship game and as a junior he helped the program win its first national championship in 35 years.

Since Watson came to Clemson, the Tigers have been a national power. He started a dynasty at Clemson. Now the former Tiger wants to help do the same for the Houston Texans.

“I am trying to pull a big three,” he said Sunday to the media via the Houston Texans. “I won a state championship. I won a national championship, so of course I am trying to get a Super Bowl. I am trying to, of course, be legendary.

“That’s my word since college. For me to be that I have to win a Super Bowl and definitely win it with the Houston Texans.”

Watson has guided the Texans to back-to-back division championships and playoff spots the last two seasons after he returned from a torn ACL injury that ended his rookie campaign. Last year, he guided Houston to a come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills to advance in the playoffs.

The Texans lost the next week to the eventual Super Bowl Champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, as the Texans get set to start a new NFL season in three weeks, Watson says its time for the Texans to win a Super Bowl.

“We have never won one here before. We haven’t even come on the brink of winning one,” the former Clemson star said. “We have to get to (the AFC Championship) game before that and then, of course, we can think about that. But, yeah, I am trying to create history and continue that and make it a dynasty.”

